If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Demetrious Johnson was originally supposed to fight Ray Borg at UFC 215 earlier this month, before Borg pulled out due to illness. The UFC has decided to go to that well once again. Mighty Mouse will try to break the UFC record for title defenses against Borg at next month’s UFC 216, it was announced today.

UFC 216 could use the injection of star power – it is currently headlined by an interim UFC Lightweight Title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. It is not known if that will remain the headlining fight, or if the “real” title fight between the Mouse and Borg will headline.

UFC 216 goes down October 7th in the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City.