There’s been much speculation over what is the next step for G.O.A.T Jon Jones once he is cleared to compete in the octagon again this summer after his drug suspension is over. Well, UFC president Dana White pretty much put an end to all speculation during a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (and reported by FOX Sports). White says he expects Jones to step right in and immediately challenge for his stripped UFC Light Heavyweight title, which will either be around the waist of Daniel Cormier or Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson after UFC 210 goes down on April 8th.

“Jon Jones is supposed to return around July so the timing is perfect. I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t talked to Jon Jones since the whole incident (drug test failure and banishment from UFC 200)” White said. “Depending on where Jon’s head is and where he thinks he is, I would assume he would come right back and try to get his title back.”

Unless this proposed bout would take place on a Conor McGregor-headlined card, this would appear to be a typical Dana White abrupt about-face, as he recently stated he would never trust Jones to headline a UFC card ever again. But the UFC is desperate for headlining-worthy stars, and Bones is definitely their biggest one with McGregor and Ronda Rousey on the shelf indefinitely. for intents and purposes. C.R.E.A.M.