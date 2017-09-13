Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s Light Heavyweight Champion once more. The UFC press release below explains:

“UFC was informed Wednesday that the result of the UFC 214 bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier on July 29 was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission. The ruling changes the Jones ‘win’ to a ‘no contest’ following a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected after Jones’ weigh-in on July 28, 2017. As this was a title bout, Cormier will be reinstated as UFC light heavyweight champion.”

So there you have it. Critics claiming DC wasn’t a “real” champion before have a lot more fuel for their fire.