Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Jon Jones Stripped of Title; Daniel Cormier Champ Again
Posted by on September 13, 2017
ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Daniel Cormier reacts to losing to Jon Jones in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s Light Heavyweight Champion once more.  The UFC press release below explains:

 

“UFC was informed Wednesday that the result of the UFC 214 bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier on July 29 was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission. The ruling changes the Jones ‘win’ to a ‘no contest’ following a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected after Jones’ weigh-in on July 28, 2017.

As this was a title bout, Cormier will be reinstated as UFC light heavyweight champion.”

 

So there you have it.  Critics claiming DC wasn’t a “real” champion before have a lot more fuel for their fire.

 