Justin Gaethje Career Earnings

WSOF fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WSOF 2 – Mar 23/13 – W (Cavalcante) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 3 – Jun 14/13 – W (Cobb) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

WSOF 6 – Oct 28/13 – W (Lauzon) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 8 – Jan 18/14 – W (Patishnock) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

WSOF 11 – Jul 5/14 – W (Newell) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 15 – Nov 15/14 – W (Guillard) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 19 – Mar 28/15 – W (Palomino) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

WSOF 23 – Sep 18/15 – W (Palomino) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

WSOF 29 – Mar 12/16 – W (Foster) – $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 34 – Dec 31/16 – W (Firmino) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)*

Total Career Earnings: $528,000