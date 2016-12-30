Name: Mike Pyle

Opponent: Alex Garcia

Odds: +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

It’s never easy finding a good reason to take one or more underdogs for your parlays or just for straight out bets. However, there’s a couple on this card who have better chances than most dogs at picking up an upset win. One I really like this Friday is Mike Pyle. The guy has been around forever and always has a gritty, tough to put away performance, all while showing off good hands and great submission skills. If I had to guess why he was a dog here, it’s likely because Garcia is the hot up-and-comer and Pyle is the mainstay, which is notably less exciting to bettors. However, with numbers like +143, I am excited about Mike Pyle.





