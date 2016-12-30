Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Livest Dog at UFC 207: Mike Pyle
Posted by on December 30, 2016

mike pyle ko josh neer

Name: Mike Pyle

Opponent: Alex Garcia

Odds: +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

It’s never easy finding a good reason to take one or more underdogs for your parlays or just for straight out bets. However, there’s a couple on this card who have better chances than most dogs at picking up an upset win. One I really like this Friday is Mike Pyle. The guy has been around forever and always has a gritty, tough to put away performance, all while showing off good hands and great submission skills. If I had to guess why he was a dog here, it’s likely because Garcia is the hot up-and-comer and Pyle is the mainstay, which is notably less exciting to bettors. However, with numbers like +143, I am excited about Mike Pyle.

Alex Garcia vs Mike Pyle odds - BestFightOdds

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th