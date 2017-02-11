Name: Holly Holm

Opponent: Germaine de Randamie

Odds: +108 (bet $100 to win $108)

For the second straight week, I like the underdog in the main event. While the Korean Zombie was underrated due to time off, Holm is underrated in this fight thanks to matchup inflation. If you look at the opponents of Holm, you’ll only be impressed. Despite taking two straight losses, she faced off with #1 contender Valentina Shevchenko and former champion Miesha Tate. The losses make her look bad, but people tend to forget about the skill level in opponents. Contrastingly, de Randamie has won two in a row, but those wins come over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose. Those two fighters carry a combined UFC record of 0-4.

Another reason to like Holm here is her history at the heavier weight class. Most of her boxing experience happened up closer to 145 lbs. de Randamie also fought closer to that class, but is only 1-1 at featherweight in MMA with a loss to Julia Budd. Add these two factors together and getting Holm at underdog prices seems like a steal.





