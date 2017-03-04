Name: Mark Hunt

Opponent: Alistair Overeem

Odds: +123 (bet $100 to win $123)

I’m a big fan of using heavyweight fights as parlay boosters. On one hand, they are risky due to the fact that you don’t know what’s going to happen. On the other hand, they are usually a lot closer to a pick ’em than the odds suggest. You have to like the fact that Hunt’s hands only need to land once to end this one. Plus, Overeem has walked into plenty of big shots once he got overconfident in the past (see Travis Browne).





