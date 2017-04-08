Name: Chris Weidman

Opponent: Gegard Mousasi

Odds: +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Chris Weidman’s career has clearly slipped a bit since he won the middleweight title. Back-to-back losses to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero have people talking about whether or not he needs to change divisions to make it to the top again. However, those opponents rank one and two in the current middleweight rankings. The same could not be said of Gegard Mousasi’s opponents during his four fight win streak, in fact none of them are in the top 10. It’s that disparity of opponents that skew these odds and allow you to get the former champ as a slight dog.

BONUS PICK: Weidman has four of his last five wins via (T)KO. If you’re looking for the prop odds on him finishing Mousasi, you can currently get it at +620





