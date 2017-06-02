Name: Oluwale Bamgbose

Opponent: Paulo Borrachinha

Odds: +237 (bet $100 to win $237)

Oluwale Bamgbose first made his way onto the scene when he head kicked Daniel Sarafian into next week. It was always clear that he has what it takes standing to win a fight (especially given that he has black belts/prajieds/sashes in Taekwondo/Muay Thai/Kung Fu). However, he has always lacked a little in the ground department. While, you can’t always take what fighters say in interviews for 100% truth, Bamgbose has said that he really focused on his ground game when he was away. Given that he had a year to get better in that department, it will be interesting to see how much better. It is also worth a play at such staggering odds.





