Name: Fabricio Werdum

Opponent: Alistair Overeem

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

It almost seems insane that we’re talking about a former champ, only one fight removed from his title loss, as an underdog in a fight. But here we are. Although the line is close on this one, we can assume that Werdum being knocked silly against Stipe Miocic and the fact that he butt-scooted his way through their last meeting is dropping his odds. However, he’s likely learned his lesson about striking with killers and he’s no longer an awkward butt-scooter. So, maybe this is the perfect time to get him with good odds.





