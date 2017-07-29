Name: Eric Shelton

Opponent: Jarred Brooks

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

There’s a lot of hype behind Jarred Brooks coming into this fight, but people forget how crafty Shelton is. During The Ultimate Fighter and his first fight in the UFC, he’s fought guys ranked #9 (Tim Elliot) and #13 (Alexandre Pantoja). In those fights, he took rounds off of both of those guys with his grappling game and overall quickness. One judge even gave the Pantoja fight to him.

So, while he seems like a TUF castoff who got beat in his first fight, his potential is still really high and worth a look at odds like these.






