Name: Charles Oliveira

Opponent: Paul Felder

Odds: +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

It’s no secret why these odds are the way they are; Paul Felder is an absolutely dangerous striker. Each of his past wins have been downright violent. However, in the past he has shown less than average grappling ability and he’s about to step in with an excellent grappler. Charles Oliveira has won each of his last three fights by submission. So, if he gets it to the ground for even a second, this could be a fight that helps your wallet out quite nicely.





