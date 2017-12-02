Quantcast
Livest Dog at UFC 218: Charles Oliveira
Posted by on December 2, 2017
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 28: Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after winning the UFC Featherweight bout between Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Hatsu Hioki of Japan on June 28, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

 

Name: Charles Oliveira

Opponent: Paul Felder

Odds: +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

It’s no secret why these odds are the way they are; Paul Felder is an absolutely dangerous striker. Each of his past wins have been downright violent. However, in the past he has shown less than average grappling ability and he’s about to step in with an excellent grappler. Charles Oliveira has won each of his last three fights by submission. So, if he gets it to the ground for even a second, this could be a fight that helps your wallet out quite nicely.

 

 


