Name: Yoel Romero

Opponent: Luke Rockhold

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Firstly, it’s an interim title fight, which makes it pretty much a toss up in the first place. But if we take a look at either figher’s weakness, it seems like the odds might be tilted in the wrong direction.

For Yoel, the issue seems to be he’s not always the fastest starter. Still, he usually recovers and wins as is evident by his near perfect UFC record.

For Luke, it’s that his chin seems to be a little testy; he’s been KOed by both Bisping and Vitor, the former of which is not typically known for his punching power. This, in theory, plays right into Yoel’s hands seeing as six of his eight UFC wins have come via KO, and five of those have come in the 3rd round. Can Rockhold withstand the onslaught that could come at any time? It’s a question worth asking with odds like this.





