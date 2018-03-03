Name: C.B. Dollaway

Opponent: Hector Lombard

Odds: +122 (bet $100 to win $122)

Since testing positive for anabolic steroids, Hector Lombard is 0-4 and has been KOed three times. While C.B. Dollaway is only 1-3, the level of his opponents are much higher. While Lombard was getting beat by the likes of Anthony Smith and an aging Dan Henderson, Dollaway lost a decision to Michael Bisping.

Although Dollaway’s recent resume isn’t much better, it is better. Even if we conceded that they were too close to differentiate, we can look to Dollaway’s other benefits. He’s larger; having fought at 205 lbs before, whereas Lombard has to go down. And not just weight-wise, Dollaway is five inches taller. Plus, he’s six years younger.

Given that both of these two are on skids, I’ll take the younger, bigger one who didn’t test positive for steroids.







2018 Totals

Record: 5-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $507

Return on Investment: 72%