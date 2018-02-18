Name: Derrick Lewis

Opponent: Marcin Tybura

Odds: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

When I look for a point of comparison on Derrick Lewis, he seems to me like a slightly more boxing heavy version of Tim Johnson. Both are heavy, have sub-par cardio and can wrestle. If we look back at Marcin Tybura’s record, he already holds a loss against Johnson.

This to me is a clear case of a fighter’s last fight dictating the odds. Lewis lost to a tough Mark Hunt, but did so looking a tad sloppy. Tybura looked sharp against Werdum, but in the end lost. I think that Lewis might come in with a little better gameplan for Tybura, who might not be able to handle his mass.





