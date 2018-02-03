Name: Des Green

Opponent: Michel Prazeres

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

The five-fight win streak here is likely why Prazeres comes out as a favorite. However, the resume isn’t exactly something to write home about. The five wins come against Valmir Lazaro, JC Cottrell, Gilbert Burns, Josh Burkman and Mads Burnell. Furthermore, twice he’s missed weight in those fights.

The last time Prazeres fought a guy with significant wrestling experience, he was heavily outgrappled. Green has lots of quality wrestling and the ability to keep the pressure on if/when Prazeres tires from his difficult weight cut. Expect him to use that wrestling to control the pace enough to take two of the three rounds and pick up the underdog win.





