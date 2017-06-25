Name: Felice Herrig

Opponent: Justine Kish

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

This card is stacked with a lot of fights with lopsided odds. In that, it’s hard to put a high paying parlay together. This weekend, you might instead try to play some singles and come out with much better luck. Our pick for that: Felice Herrig. Although she started off as a favorite when odds opened, she now is a decent underdog. It’s hard to imagine why with Kish getting outgrappled last time out by Ashley Yoder (who is a far worse grappler than Herrig). Add in that Herrig’s striking took a big leap last time out and she seems like a good bet to double up your money.





