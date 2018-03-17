Name: Jan Blachowicz

Opponent: Jimi Manuwa

Odds: +310 (bet $100 to win $310)

Obviously Jimi Manuwa would enter this fight as the favorite. He rose up the rankings and was on the precipice of a title shot before being stopped by Volkan Oezdemir.

While there is certainly plenty to be excited about still with Manuwa, this matchup is actually a tricky one stylistically. Jan Blachowicz, in his last two fights, has leaned on his wrestling and grappling; something that Manuwa is not too adept in. Manuwa’s takedown defense is under 70%, which means he most likely is going to be fighting off of his back a few times in this fight. If so, we could easily see Blachowicz steal two out of three rounds and a close decision.







2018 Totals

Record: 6-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $629

Return on Investment: 79%