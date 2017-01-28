Name: Andrei Arlovski

Opponent: Francis Ngannou

Odds: +363 (bet $100 to win $363)

The career trajectory could not be much different for these two and it most obviously does not favor the underdog. Ngannou is on a 8-fight win streak that includes a couple of vicious knockouts and an amazing submission victory. However, this is his highest level opposition he’s ever faced. Despite his 3-fight losing streak, Arlovski is a tough opponent for Ngannou here. All three of those losses come against very high level opponents who all (except for Stipe Miocic) had rough moments against Arlovski due to his punching power. Ngannou, at the moment seems invincible, but his chin has been touched before. Back in his UFC debut, he took a punch from Luis Henrique that had him on wobbly feet. Henrique represents the best boxing that Ngannou has seen in his UFC career. When Arlovski brings better boxing than that, it may be a game of who gets touched first and, in the gambling world, that’s a game you have to like nearly 4-to-1 odds in.



