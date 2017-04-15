Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Livest Dog at UFC on Fox 24: Michelle Waterson
Posted by on April 15, 2017

 

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 07: Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Name: Michelle Waterson

Opponent: Rose Namajunas

Odds: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Both of these fighters dominated Paige VanZant in a violent way. Both are great grapplers that seem to be able to take just about anybody else in the division on the ground. However, as the old adage goes, all fights start on the feet. While Namajunas is certainly game on her feet, Waterson is a black belt in American freestyle karate. Her diversity on her feet gives her the edge she likely needs to make this her night. It’s obvious that this is a close one to call, but the fact that you can get her with underdog odds is certainly worth a play.

Michelle Waterson vs Rose Namajunas odds - BestFightOdds