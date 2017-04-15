Name: Michelle Waterson

Opponent: Rose Namajunas

Odds: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Both of these fighters dominated Paige VanZant in a violent way. Both are great grapplers that seem to be able to take just about anybody else in the division on the ground. However, as the old adage goes, all fights start on the feet. While Namajunas is certainly game on her feet, Waterson is a black belt in American freestyle karate. Her diversity on her feet gives her the edge she likely needs to make this her night. It’s obvious that this is a close one to call, but the fact that you can get her with underdog odds is certainly worth a play.





