Name: Chris Weidman

Opponent: Kelvin Gastelum

Odds: +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

I know what a lot of people are thinking reading this headline; “give me a break. Guy hasn’t won in forever”. But let’s take a look at the last three losses. The loss to Luke Rockhold was to a guy who was much bigger and had a far better striking pedigree. Although Gegard Mousasi is not larger, again, it was due to a striking advantage. As for the \Yoel Romero loss, Weidman out-grapppled the Olympian and got caught with a big powerful strike.

Now let’s take a look at his opponent, Kelvin Gastelum. The only TKO finishes that Gastelum has in the UFC are from ground and pound. When forced to stand with somebody bigger, like he did in the Neil Magny fight, he was unable to manage. Weidman will have the size advantage here and likely not be outmatched standing. Could be worth the odds you see below.





