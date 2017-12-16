Name: Mike Perry

Opponent: Santiago Ponzinibbio

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

I usually like heavyweight fights for this segment, because anything can happen. But we find ourselves here at 170 lbs for the same reason. These are two dudes looking to take people’s heads off with every swing. That makes picking this fight very volatile. Perry actually has a more proven record of taking shots than Ponzinibbio, who has been stunned on more than one occasion. So, you have to consider taking Perry knowing that it is better than even money on this one.





