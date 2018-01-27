Name: Erik Koch

Opponent: Bobby Green

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Bobby Green is an exciting fighter as evident by his split decision draw against Lando Vannata. This and the fact that he was formerly as high as #7 in the lightweight rankings are two of the reasons why he is often overrated. If you look back at his resume though, the best win he has is likely James Krause, who is good, but far from a world beater.

Erik Koch on the other hand has beaten Raphael Assuncao and had wars with the likes of Ricardo Lamas. In addition to his resume being a bit more impressive than Green’s, he is good at using fighters’ over-aggression against them and Green is often just that.





