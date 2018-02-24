Name: Brian Kelleher

Opponent: Renan Barao

Odds: +138 (bet $100 to win $138)

When it comes to the lines on Renan Barao fights, he’s still benefiting (as are gamblers) from his championship hype. For a short while, the UFC was building him up as some sort of God who couldn’t be beat. There were talks of super fights and pound-for-pound top spots.

Snap back to reality and Barao is 2-4 in his last six, with wins over Phillipe Nover and Mitch Gagnon.

While Kelleher clearly doesn’t command the same respect with his name alone, he is the much hotter fighter. With the exception of getting caught in an arm bar during a takedown against Marlon Vera, Kelleher is undefeated in his last nine. While only two of them are in the UFC, nearly all are against UFC tier talent including Andre Soukhamthath and Julio Arce.







2018 Totals

Record: 4-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $342

Return on Investment: 57%