Name: Michael Bisping

Opponent: Kelvin Gastelum

Odds: +253 (bet $100 to win $253)

After winning on two underdogs, two weeks in a row, I did not think it would be possible to find another good one. Let alone a third straight at 2-to-1 or better odds. Yet here we.

Remember three weeks ago when people said that Michael Bisping was a live dog at +110 against one of the greatest fighters in the world? They touted his wrestling defense as a reason and the fact that he KO’d Luke Rockhold. That’s the same guy. Sure, he got tagged by GSP and as a result lost a lot of credit in the eyes of the public, but he is still facing off with a less experienced, less fit, less good at striking, former welterweight. It blows my mind that he is even a dog in this fight, never mind one of this magnitude. Hit it up!





