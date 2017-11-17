Name: Belal Muhammad

Opponent: Tim Means

Odds: +195 (bet $100 to win $195)

When you look at the career resumes of these two individuals, it’s easy to see why Tim Means might be a substantial favorite. It seems like Means has fought 100 times in the company, and he’s squared off with the likes of Matt Brown, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny. Belal Muhammad, meanwhile, has had a relatively short career including a disappointing loss to Vicente Luque. However, looking at the styles, Muhammad’s path to victory is pretty clear. Means is a rangy fighter who has good clinch striking. Muhammad on the other hand, is an expert at controlling range and pace of a fight. Plus, in each of Muhammad’s wins he’s dragged people to the ground, including doing so to Jordan Mein four times. Tim Means has very questionable takedown defense (he was taken down two out of two times against Sabah Homasi and three out of three times against John Howard). So, even if Means is able to dictate the range, Muhammad should be able to take him down and beat him up there.





