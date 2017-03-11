Quantcast
Livest Dog at UFN Fortaleza: Beneil Dariush
Posted by on March 11, 2017
Name: Beneil Dariush

Opponent: Edson Barboza

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

 

It’s clear that Barboza has far better striking than Dariush. After all, Barboza may have some of the best pure striking in the lightweight division. However, that is exactly what is making him an overrated favorite. While all fights start on the feet, Dariush is excellent in using his striking to get on the inside. Once he is inside, his grappling is a clear area of strength and a mismatch for Barboza. If this gets down to the mat, these odds would be nice to capitalize on.

