Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Livest Dog at UFN Fresno: Aljamain Sterling
Posted by on December 9, 2017
NEWARK, NJ – APRIL 18: : Takeya Mizugaki of Japan (white and black shorts) and Aljamain Sterling (blue shorts) fight in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Prudential Center on April 18, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

 

Name: Aljamain Sterling

Opponent: Marlon Moraes

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Marlon Moraes is largely unproven in the UFC. He has only one victory and it was a largely questionable decision over John Dodson. The common opponent that these two have to compare is that they both have split decision losses to Raphael Assuncao. In those losses, Sterling’s striking looked largely better. While this may not be enough to pick him if the odds were straight up, the fact that he is getting nearly one and a half times your money back, it makes it at least enticing.


Aljamain Sterling vs Marlon Moraes odds - BestFightOdds