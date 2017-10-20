Name: Artem Lobov

Opponent: Andre Fili

Odds: +158 (bet $100 to win $158)

It’s strange that these two fighters both sport very famous teammates and yet it has the opposite effect on their hype. Andre Fili trains with the likes of Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt, and as a result we overlook that he lost to an unheralded Calvin Kattar on short notice. Artem Lobov trains with Conor McGregor, and as a result we overlook his win over Teruto Ishihara and his five-round war with Cub Swanson.

Regardless of how you gauge this reaction, it leads to an interesting point; Lobov has been overachieving and Fili has been disappointing. Making it odd that we still might see Lobov as a dog in this fight.





