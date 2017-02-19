Name: Jack Marshman

Opponent: Thiago Santos

Odds: +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

This is a classic fight to pick an underdog in; a wild swing-fest. Both of these fighters love to throw big punches and the first one to land one is likely going to win. There is always the possibility that Santos is the one to land, but Marshman showed plenty of speed in his last fight. So, if you’re looking to make your parlay a little juicier, why not take the Welshman in what should be a 50/50 odds fight?





