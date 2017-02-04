Name: Chan Sung Jung

Opponent: Dennis Bermudez

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

It’s hard to make a guess at just how good the Korean Zombie could be after his two-years of service in the South Korean army and nearly three and a half years away from the company. Before he left the UFC, he would have been a surefire favorite against Bermudez. Afte rall, he was coming off of a title shot against then pound-for-pound kingpin Jose Aldo. However, if he returns like we remember him, he is a guy that stuffs takedowns well. He stopped all four of now 155er Dustin Poirier’s attempts in their bout that lead to his title shot. Knowing that the takedown is likely going to be how Bermudez tries to bring this home, Korean Zombie would be a fun underdog pick to take home the upset.





