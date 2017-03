Name: Arnold Allen

Opponent: Makwan Amirkhani

Odds: +113 (bet $100 to win $113)

There’s is no doubting the grappling skills of Amirkhani. He submits people in any and all positions. However, as you know, all fights start on the feet. Allen is not only a better striker than Amirkhani, but he is much physically stronger. If Amirkhani wants to make good on his favorite status, he’ll need to rip it down to the ground, and it doesn’t seem likely that it’ll happen.