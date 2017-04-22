Name: Joe Lauzon

Opponent: Stevie Ray

Odds: +186 (bet $100 to win $186)

It’s obviously that this is seen primarily as a grappling battle. Ray and Lauzon are both grapple-first types of fighters. What usually happens in cases when styles are so similar is that they cancel each other out and we wind up with a fight on the feet. Lauzon has recently reinvented himself on his feet with a recent TKO win over Diego Sanchez and solid standup against Marcin Held. Although Ray is certainly a prospect that people are more hyped on, Lauzon is the more well-rounded one here.





