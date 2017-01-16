Quantcast
Livest Dog at UFN Phoenix: John Moraga
Posted by on January 15, 2017
PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 13: John Moraga (top) punches Willie Gates in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the at U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Name: John Moraga

Opponent: Sergio Pettis

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Sergio is a fighter with a lot of hype behind him. Some of this is due to his own skills and some of this is due to his brother’s history. Like his brother, Pettis has had some trouble with people who can control him with physicality. Alex Caceres worked him on the ground. Ryan Benoit bullied him up. Moraga may be better on the ground than Caceres and physically stronger than Benoit. Overall, he’s probably the most complete fighter Pettis has fought, which makes it so strange that he’s an underdog.

John Moraga vs Sergio Pettis odds - BestFightOdds

