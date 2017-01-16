Name: John Moraga

Opponent: Sergio Pettis

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Sergio is a fighter with a lot of hype behind him. Some of this is due to his own skills and some of this is due to his brother’s history. Like his brother, Pettis has had some trouble with people who can control him with physicality. Alex Caceres worked him on the ground. Ryan Benoit bullied him up. Moraga may be better on the ground than Caceres and physically stronger than Benoit. Overall, he’s probably the most complete fighter Pettis has fought, which makes it so strange that he’s an underdog.





