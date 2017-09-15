Name: Daniel Spitz

Opponent: Anthony Hamilton

Odds: +185 (bet $100 to win $185)

If you’re looking for an underdog play to add to a parlay, the heavyweight division is never a bad spot. Anthony Hamilton has been fairly inconsistent since coming to the UFC. His wrestle first mentality of his last couple fights also leaves him tired should a fight go into the later rounds.

Spitz enters this fight as an underdog because we’ve only seen him once. That fight, on about four days notice, showed just how tough he is, but not all of his skills. After preparing for a grappler on the local circuit, he was given British kickboxer Mark Godbeer. Given a full camp, which he’s split between his home at Sik Jitsu and Xtreme Couture with Roy Nelson, we should see a different Spitz here.





