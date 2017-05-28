Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Livest Dog at UFN Stockholm: Reza Madadi
Posted by on May 28, 2017
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 08: Reza Madadi of Iran and Sweden looks on prior to facing Yan Cabral of Brazil in their Lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 87 at Ahoy on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Name: Reza Madadi

Opponent: Joaquim Silva

Odds: +164 (bet $100 to win $164)

Madadi is getting the late replacement treatment here. This is a close fight, but Silva has never fought someone with the takedown skills of Madadi. Furthermore, he’s been taken down rather easy by those with far worse grappling skills. As a result, Madadi has a pretty clear path to victory. Add in that Madadi is basically fighting at home and this seems like a slam dunk to win at nearly 2-1 odds.

BONUS: Madadi, who has only ever won 3 decisions, is available in some places at +300 to finish Silva. If you think he can win, this may be the path for you to double up that cash.

Joaquim Silva vs Reza Madadi odds - BestFightOdds