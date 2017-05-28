Name: Reza Madadi

Opponent: Joaquim Silva

Odds: +164 (bet $100 to win $164)

Madadi is getting the late replacement treatment here. This is a close fight, but Silva has never fought someone with the takedown skills of Madadi. Furthermore, he’s been taken down rather easy by those with far worse grappling skills. As a result, Madadi has a pretty clear path to victory. Add in that Madadi is basically fighting at home and this seems like a slam dunk to win at nearly 2-1 odds.

BONUS: Madadi, who has only ever won 3 decisions, is available in some places at +300 to finish Silva. If you think he can win, this may be the path for you to double up that cash.





