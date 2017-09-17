Luke Rockhold Career Earnings

(2008 onward only – no info for his first three fights)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Young Guns II – Feb 1/08 – W (Neal) – $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Destruction – Nov 21/08 – W (Theotikos) – $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Shamrock vs Diaz – Apr 11/09 – W (Meredith) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Villasenor vs Cyborg – Jun 19/09 – W (Devela) – $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Gurgel vs Evangelista – Nov 6/09 – W (Taylor) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce Challengers: Kaufman vs Hashi – May 15/10 – W (Bradley) – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – W (Souza) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Jardine – Jan 7/12 – W (Jardine) – $90,000 ($65,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy – Jul 14/12 – W (Kennedy) – $99,925

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Rockhold – May 18/13 – L (Belfort) – $40,000*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Philippou – Jan 15/14 – W (Philippou) – $130,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – W (Boetsch) – $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – W (Bisping) – $150,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Machida) – $200,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Weidman) – $240,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – L (Bisping) – $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Branch) – $180,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,595,925