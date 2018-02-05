Luke Rockhold Scouting Report
Vitals
6’3″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
77″ reach, Southpaw
October 17, 1984
Record
16-3 (UFC: 6-2)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two gold medals in international jiu-jitsu competitions
Championships Held
Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2011-12 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Middleweight Champion: 2015-2016 (no successful title defenses)
Strengths
– tall & long for a middleweight
– very good athlete
– cerebral fighter
– very confident
– been training in martial arts most of his life
– very well coached
– has competitive wrestling experience
– successful in grappling competitions
– very good kickboxer
– vastly outstrikes his opponent (lands twice as many strikes)
– diverse striker
– very good striking defense
– strong submission skills
– very active on ground looking for submissions
– finishes fights (and quickly)
– quick starter – finishes most opponents in first round
– very good utilizing kicks, especially body kicks
Weaknesses
– not a very accurate striker
– horrible takedown accuracy
– doesn’t land many takedowns either
– can lunge when he strikes, exposing himself for the counter
– chin has been exposed – KO’d by a “weak” punching opponent
– overconfidence can cost him in fights
Synopsis
Well that title reign didn’t last long.