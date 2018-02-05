Luke Rockhold Scouting Report

Vitals

6’3″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

77″ reach, Southpaw

October 17, 1984

Record

16-3 (UFC: 6-2)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Two gold medals in international jiu-jitsu competitions

Championships Held

Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2011-12 (two successful title defenses)

UFC Middleweight Champion: 2015-2016 (no successful title defenses)



Strengths

– tall & long for a middleweight

– very good athlete

– cerebral fighter

– very confident

– been training in martial arts most of his life

– very well coached

– has competitive wrestling experience

– successful in grappling competitions

– very good kickboxer

– vastly outstrikes his opponent (lands twice as many strikes)

– diverse striker

– very good striking defense

– strong submission skills

– very active on ground looking for submissions

– finishes fights (and quickly)

– quick starter – finishes most opponents in first round

– very good utilizing kicks, especially body kicks



Weaknesses

– not a very accurate striker

– horrible takedown accuracy

– doesn’t land many takedowns either

– can lunge when he strikes, exposing himself for the counter

– chin has been exposed – KO’d by a “weak” punching opponent

– overconfidence can cost him in fights

Synopsis

Well that title reign didn’t last long.