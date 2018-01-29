Lyoto Machida Scouting Report
Vitals
6’1″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
74″ reach, Southpaw
May 30, 1978
Record
22-8 (UFC: 14-8)
Current Streak
3 straight losses
Training
3rd dan black belt in Shotokan (karate)
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2009-2010 (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– extremely dangerous striker
– elusive, unique fighting style
– knockout power in hands, feet, knees, etc.
– hits hard – lands lots of knockdowns
– pulls off unpredictable/unique strikes
– very accurate striker
– great counter-striker
– style can prove difficult for some fighters to deal with
– great at staying out of striking range
– incredibly quick – with his strikes & with closing range
– great takedown defense
– very good striking in clinch and ground & pound
– great at passing guard on the ground
– calm, cerebral fighter
– has beaten some of the top fighters in the world
– bigger & stronger than opponents at middleweight – has fought at heavyweight in past
Weaknesses
– sense/aura of invincibility has been shattered
– if a fighter can close the distance & get inside on him they can be successful
– getting quite old for a fighter
– doesn’t finish a lot of fights
– often lacks aggression in fights while waiting to counter-strike
– doesn’t look to land many takedowns or look for submissions
– below average reach, even for a middleweight
– can get rocked in a fight
– has been brutalized in his past three fights
Synopsis
Will we ever witness a return of “The Machida Era”?!