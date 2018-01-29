Lyoto Machida Scouting Report

Vitals

6’1″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

74″ reach, Southpaw

May 30, 1978

Record

22-8 (UFC: 14-8)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

3rd dan black belt in Shotokan (karate)

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2009-2010 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– extremely dangerous striker

– elusive, unique fighting style

– knockout power in hands, feet, knees, etc.

– hits hard – lands lots of knockdowns

– pulls off unpredictable/unique strikes

– very accurate striker

– great counter-striker

– style can prove difficult for some fighters to deal with

– great at staying out of striking range

– incredibly quick – with his strikes & with closing range

– great takedown defense

– very good striking in clinch and ground & pound

– great at passing guard on the ground

– calm, cerebral fighter

– has beaten some of the top fighters in the world

– bigger & stronger than opponents at middleweight – has fought at heavyweight in past



Weaknesses

– sense/aura of invincibility has been shattered

– if a fighter can close the distance & get inside on him they can be successful

– getting quite old for a fighter

– doesn’t finish a lot of fights

– often lacks aggression in fights while waiting to counter-strike

– doesn’t look to land many takedowns or look for submissions

– below average reach, even for a middleweight

– can get rocked in a fight

– has been brutalized in his past three fights



Synopsis

Will we ever witness a return of “The Machida Era”?!