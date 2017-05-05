There’s a lot of fighters on the planet that do everything they can to hype themselves up; everything they can to let people know they are the most deserving of the biggest fight. So, in such an age, it’s refreshing to hear a fighter be honest about the person who might snatch a title shot from right underneath his nose.

When the Top Turtle MMA Podcast sat down with Jimi Manuwa, that’s exactly what he did.

“I wanted to fight against D.C., and I still want to fight against D.C., but you can’t complain if Jon gets the fight. He’s an all-time great fighter in the UFC so I don’t really mind” Manuwa said candidly. However, that positivity comes with a level of confidence in himself. “If I have to knock one more person out to get the fight then so be it. I know the belt is definitely coming my way and it’s going to be this year”.

As Manuwa explained the plan, he also divulged just why he is so sure that it’ll go down that way.

“Whoever they pull out of the bag. I’m ready to put work in against any of the top light heavyweights. Any of them. They have to be top five though so let’s see what the UFC comes up with and I’ll put them on my hit list. I’ll train for them, I’ll starch him and put in another devastating knockout on him.”

While he may not be next in line for a shot at the strap, you have to be excited about Manuwa’s mindset as he continues on his violent tear through the UFC light heavyweight division.

