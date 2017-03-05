Mark Hunt Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 119 – Sept 25/10 – L (McCorkle) – $6,000*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – W (Tuchscherer) – $87,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 135 – Sept 24/11 – W (Rothwell) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – W (Kongo) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Silva vs Stann – Mar 4/13 – W (Struve) – $210,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – L (dos Santos) – $210,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Bigfoot – Dec 7/13 – D (Ant. Silva) – $260,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus from Bigfoot)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – W (Nelson) – $210,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – L (Werdum) – $160,000*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – L (Miocic) – $160,000*

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – W (Ant. Silva) – $170,000 ($160,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir – Mar 20/16 – W (Mir) – $220,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Lesnar) – $710,000 ($700,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – L (Overeem) – $760,000 ($750,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $3,199,000