Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Mark Hunt Career Earnings
Posted by on March 5, 2017

 

Mark Hunt Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

 

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 119 – Sept 25/10 – L (McCorkle) – $6,000*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – W (Tuchscherer) – $87,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 135 – Sept 24/11 – W (Rothwell) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – W (Kongo) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Silva vs Stann – Mar 4/13 – W (Struve) – $210,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – L (dos Santos) – $210,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Bigfoot – Dec 7/13 – D (Ant. Silva) – $260,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus from Bigfoot)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – W (Nelson) – $210,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – L (Werdum) – $160,000*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – L (Miocic) – $160,000*

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – W (Ant. Silva) – $170,000 ($160,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir – Mar 20/16 – W (Mir) – $220,000 ($160,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Lesnar) – $710,000 ($700,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – L (Overeem) – $760,000 ($750,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

 

Total Career Earnings: $3,199,000

 