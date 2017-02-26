(courtesy: The Wifechaser)
Mark Hunt Scouting Report
Vitals
5’10” 264 lbs (Heavyweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
Mar 23, 1974
Record
12-10-1, 1 NC (UFC: 7-4-1, 1 NC)
Current Streak
1 straight No Contest
Training
Multiple K-1 kickboxing championships
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– world-class kickboxer
– knockout power in hands & feet
– one-punch knockout (and walk off) power
– lands more strikes than he absorbs
– very quick on his feet covering distance
– currently enjoying a renaissance in his career
– very strong/powerful
– decent ground striker
– decent striking defense
– solid takedown defense
– can take a beating
– getting in better physical shape
Weaknesses
– very old for a fighter
– has taken a lot of damage over his career
– extremely susceptible to submissions
– undersized for a heavyweight
– not in great physical condition (although better than in the past)
– doesn’t look for submissions
– can be knocked out
Synopsis
We all have written off the Super Samoan in the past, so we won’t dare do that again.
Comments
