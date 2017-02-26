Quantcast
Mark Hunt Scouting Report
Posted by on February 26, 2017

(courtesy: The Wifechaser)

Mark Hunt Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 264 lbs (Heavyweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
Mar 23, 1974

Record

12-10-1, 1 NC (UFC: 7-4-1, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight No Contest

Training

Multiple K-1 kickboxing championships

Championships Held

None
Strengths

– world-class kickboxer
– knockout power in hands & feet
– one-punch knockout (and walk off) power
– lands more strikes than he absorbs
– very quick on his feet covering distance
– currently enjoying a renaissance in his career
– very strong/powerful
– decent ground striker
– decent striking defense
– solid takedown defense
– can take a beating
– getting in better physical shape

 

Weaknesses

– very old for a fighter
– has taken a lot of damage over his career
– extremely susceptible to submissions
– undersized for a heavyweight
– not in great physical condition (although better than in the past)
– doesn’t look for submissions
– can be knocked out

 

Synopsis

We all have written off the Super Samoan in the past, so we won’t dare do that again.

 

 

