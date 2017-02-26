

(courtesy: The Wifechaser)

Mark Hunt Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 264 lbs (Heavyweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

Mar 23, 1974

Record

12-10-1, 1 NC (UFC: 7-4-1, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight No Contest

Training

Multiple K-1 kickboxing championships

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world-class kickboxer

– knockout power in hands & feet

– one-punch knockout (and walk off) power

– lands more strikes than he absorbs

– very quick on his feet covering distance

– currently enjoying a renaissance in his career

– very strong/powerful

– decent ground striker

– decent striking defense

– solid takedown defense

– can take a beating

– getting in better physical shape

Weaknesses

– very old for a fighter

– has taken a lot of damage over his career

– extremely susceptible to submissions

– undersized for a heavyweight

– not in great physical condition (although better than in the past)

– doesn’t look for submissions

– can be knocked out

Synopsis

We all have written off the Super Samoan in the past, so we won’t dare do that again.