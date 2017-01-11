You don’t see this every day – a current, active UFC fighter has sued the promotion. ESPN reported today that Mark Hunt has filed a civil suit against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar due to Lesnar failing multiple drug tests for their UFC 200 fight last summer (and the UFC allowing him to skip the mandatory four-month random USADA testing leading up to the fight). The suit accuses the UFC of racketeering and fraud, among other things. Yikes.

“I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing,” Hunt explained to ESPN. “They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didn’t. What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday? The message is, ‘You just have to cheat like this and it’s OK.’ In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It’s hurt the business, so it’s even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.”

Lesnar was fined $250,000 and suspended a year by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Hunt feels this isn’t adequate. That’s the short version of things, but you can read more details in the ESPN story mentioned above.

Hunt will next fight another former drug cheat, Alistair Overeem, at UFC 209 on March 4th.