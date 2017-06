Not surprisingly, Floyd Mayweather opened as a huge betting favorite for his August 26th boxing match against Conor McGregor. However, the money has been pouring in on the underdog Irishman. After opening as a +1100 underdog (meaning he was expected to win this fight 8% of the time), McGregor’s number has dropped to +600 (14% expected win percentage). Bet $100, win $600. Not bad.

People betting on his puncher’s chance, perhaps?