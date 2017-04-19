The proposed Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match is crawling ever so closer to becoming a reality. And UFC president Dana White is on board. Speaking to Colin Cowherd on The Herd today, White elaborated (thanks to MMA Fighting for the transcription):

“I think we get the McGregor side in the next couple of days,” White told Cowherd. “And then I go lock myself in a room for a couple days with Team Mayweather and see what we can come out with. The Conor side, we’re good on the Conor side. I need to figure out the Mayweather side, and maybe it can’t be (figured out). Maybe the other side can’t be done, but we’ll see. I promised Conor I’d do everything I could to make this thing happen, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

But White made it clear that this fight isn’t going to take place in the UFC.

“This is isn’t going to be UFC,” White stated. “It’s going to be a boxing match. It’s not going to have anything to do with the UFC. My brand, the closest thing my brand will be to this is obviously I’ll be a part of the promotion for the fight, and Conor’s my guy. That’s it.”

He also went on to speculate how much dough the two combatants would earn. And it’s substantial.

“It depends on how much the fight sells,” White explained. “And if the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75 (million).”

With that much money up for grabs, there is no way this fight isn’t going to happen.