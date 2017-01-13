Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
McGregor vs Mayweather Might Actually Happen
Posted by on January 13, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 24: Conor McGregor of Ireland interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 179 weigh-in at Maracanazinho on October 24, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 24: Conor McGregor of Ireland interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 179 weigh-in at Maracanazinho on October 24, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

 

I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but the nonsensical notion of Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather might actually happen.  In fact, UFC president Dana White has come on board and laid out some details on how he sees it playing out.

While appearing as a guest on The Herd on FS1 earlier today, White proposed a $25 million payout to both McGregor and Mayweather, as well as a PPV cut for the two to have a boxing match on a UFC card.  He also stated he would “stack” the rest of the card, with at least one UFC title fight and a strong undercard.  This comes in response to Mayweather publicly stating he’d be willing to pay McGregor $10 million (as long as he gets paid $100 million) to have the fight.  The two have been challenging each other for ages now, but with White voicing his interest in staging the fight, things got much more real.  Even respected journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted today that the proposed fight has moved from the “pipe dream” phase to the “exploratory phase”.

Can the UFC hammer out a deal with these two notorious (pun intended) to deal with athletes?

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results