I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but the nonsensical notion of Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather might actually happen. In fact, UFC president Dana White has come on board and laid out some details on how he sees it playing out.

While appearing as a guest on The Herd on FS1 earlier today, White proposed a $25 million payout to both McGregor and Mayweather, as well as a PPV cut for the two to have a boxing match on a UFC card. He also stated he would “stack” the rest of the card, with at least one UFC title fight and a strong undercard. This comes in response to Mayweather publicly stating he’d be willing to pay McGregor $10 million (as long as he gets paid $100 million) to have the fight. The two have been challenging each other for ages now, but with White voicing his interest in staging the fight, things got much more real. Even respected journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted today that the proposed fight has moved from the “pipe dream” phase to the “exploratory phase”.

Can the UFC hammer out a deal with these two notorious (pun intended) to deal with athletes?