Michael Bisping Career Earnings
Posted by on November 25, 2017

Michael Bisping Career Earnings

 

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses.  Reebok sponsorship money started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 3 Finale – Jun 24/06 – W (Haynes) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 66 – Dec 30/06 – W (Schafer) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – W (Sinosic) – $54,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 75 – Sep 8/07 – W (Hamill) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)*

UFC 78 – Nov 17/07 – L (Evans) – $16,000*

UFC 83 – Apr 19/08 – W (McCarthy) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)*

UFC 85 – Jun 7/08 – W (Day) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC 89 – Oct 18/08 – W (Leben) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC 100 – Jul 11/09 – L (Henderson) – $150,000

UFC 105 – Nov 14/09 – W (Kang) – $340,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 110 – Feb 21/10 – L (W. Silva) – $175,000*

UFC 114 – May 29/10 – W (D. Miller) – $325,000 (175,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)

UFC 120 – Oct 16/10 – W (Akiyama) – $415,000 (205,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – W (Rivera) – $385,000 ($235,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)*

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – W (J. Miller) – $425,000 (275,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – L (Sonnen) – $275,000*

UFC 152 – Sep 22/12 – W (Stann) – $425,000 (275,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – L (Belfort) – $275,000*

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Belcher) – $425,000 ($275,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)*

TUF Nations Finale: Bisping vs Kennedy – Apr 16/14 – L (Kennedy) – $250,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le – Apr 23/14 – W (Le) – $300,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – L (Rockhold) – $250,000*

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Dollaway) – $250,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Leites – July 18/15 – W (Leites) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – W (A. Silva) – $320,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Rockhold) – $330,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 204 – Oct 8/16 – W (Henderson) – $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (St-Pierre) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – L (Gastelum) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $7,135,000

 

 