Michael Bisping Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses. Reebok sponsorship money started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 3 Finale – Jun 24/06 – W (Haynes) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 66 – Dec 30/06 – W (Schafer) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – W (Sinosic) – $54,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 75 – Sep 8/07 – W (Hamill) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)*

UFC 78 – Nov 17/07 – L (Evans) – $16,000*

UFC 83 – Apr 19/08 – W (McCarthy) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)*

UFC 85 – Jun 7/08 – W (Day) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC 89 – Oct 18/08 – W (Leben) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC 100 – Jul 11/09 – L (Henderson) – $150,000

UFC 105 – Nov 14/09 – W (Kang) – $340,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 110 – Feb 21/10 – L (W. Silva) – $175,000*

UFC 114 – May 29/10 – W (D. Miller) – $325,000 (175,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)

UFC 120 – Oct 16/10 – W (Akiyama) – $415,000 (205,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – W (Rivera) – $385,000 ($235,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)*

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – W (J. Miller) – $425,000 (275,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – L (Sonnen) – $275,000*

UFC 152 – Sep 22/12 – W (Stann) – $425,000 (275,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – L (Belfort) – $275,000*

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Belcher) – $425,000 ($275,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus)*

TUF Nations Finale: Bisping vs Kennedy – Apr 16/14 – L (Kennedy) – $250,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le – Apr 23/14 – W (Le) – $300,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – L (Rockhold) – $250,000*

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Dollaway) – $250,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Leites – July 18/15 – W (Leites) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – W (A. Silva) – $320,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Rockhold) – $330,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 204 – Oct 8/16 – W (Henderson) – $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (St-Pierre) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – L (Gastelum) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $7,135,000