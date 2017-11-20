Quantcast
Michael Bisping Scouting Report
Posted by on November 20, 2017

Michael Bisping Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
February 28, 1979

Record

30-8 (UFC: 20-8)

Current Streak

1 straight losss

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Cage Rage Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004, 2005 (four successful title defenses total)
The Ultimate Fighter 3 winner
UFC Middleweight Champion: 2016-2017 (two title defenses)

 

Strengths

– very experienced
– hard to finish – only been finished four times in his career
– great cardio
– very good kickboxer
– very active striker
– very dangerous clinch striker
– elite striking defense – among the best in UFC history
– dishes out far more than he receives
– finishes fights
– great footwork
– great at passing guard
– stays in fights & keeps coming
– can get inside an opponent’s head due to his trash talking
– career is perhaps at its peak right now

 

Weaknesses

– has lost most times he has faced a “step up” in competition
– getting old (for a fighter)
– inaccurate striker
– mediocre in takedowns & takedown defense
– his trash talking can also work against him by motivating opponent
– no “one punch” knockout power – more of a volume striker
– can get sloppy with his striking defense (lifts chin, circles to opponent’s power hand)
– has had a serious eye injury which has caused him vision problems

 


Synopsis

The Count became a UFC champion 36 fights into his career.  What a bizarre ride it has been.

 

 

 