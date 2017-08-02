Stop me if you’ve heard this one before (big up Morrissey) – Michael Bisping is going to defend his UFC Middleweight Title against the returning legend Georges Saint-Pierre. Well it’s now officially going to happen, according to Bisping who announced the fight for UFC 217.

“This is actually the third time I’ve been offered this fight, so the ship’s sailed twice,” Bisping said. “On this occasion, on the third occasion, it set off sailing but did a U-turn and it pulled up at New York City. I’ve got a chirpy little Englishman who’s going to fight Georges St. Pierre, Madison Square Garden, Nov. 4. It is official. Do not miss it. We’re taking over.”

So the UFC is getting what they have long wanted – one of their biggest pay-per-view draws returning to the fold, and headlining their next foray into “The World’s Most Famous Arena”. And the middleweight class should be happy – get this fight over with finally and get the log jam at the top of the division cleared up – the winner of this fight is expected to face interim (and currently injured) champion Robert Whittaker next.