Michael Johnson Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF: Team GSP vs Team Koscheck Finale – Dec 4/10 – L (Brookins) – $8,000

UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry – Jun 26/11 – W (Faaloloto) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Live: Cruz vs Johnson – Oct 1/11 – L (Sass) – $10,000*

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Roller) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – W (Ferguson) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Browne vs Bigfoot – Oct 5/12 – W (Castillo) – $68,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 155 – Dec 29/12 – L (Jury) – $14,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs Latifi – Apr 6/13 – L (Madadi) – $14,000*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Lauzon) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Tibau) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Manuwa – Mar 8/14 – W (Guillard) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – W (Barboza) – $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – L (Dariush) – $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – L (Diaz) – $90,000 ($30,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sep 17/16 – W (Poirier) – $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $49,000 ($34,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $641,000